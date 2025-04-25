Tusshar Kapoor And Shreyas Steal The Show With Their Perfect Comic Timing In Teaser Of ‘Kapkapiii’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade have reunited after a long time for the upcoming horror-comedy "Kapkapiii."

The teaser for the film was unveiled today, April 25, on social media, and Tusshar and Shreyas's impeccable comic timing stole the show. The duo took to their respective social media handles to share the teaser and wrote,“It started with a game... now it's playing with them #Kapkapiii – a horror comedy that'll haunt your funny bone. Teaser out now! Dare to watch? #KapkapiiiOn23May Only in Cinemas.”

The teaser gives a glimpse into the whimsical world of Kapkapiii, where a group of friends experiment with a Ouija board and inadvertently summon a hilariously spooky haunting. Blending slapstick comedy with eerie suspense, the film lives up to its playful tagline: 'Aatma Ji Darshan Do Na.'

The undeniable chemistry between Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade is indeed one of the main highlights of the teaser. Their sharp banter and perfect timing turn a haunted house into a laugh riot. The teaser cleverly combines visual humor with classic haunted house tropes, giving viewers a sneak peek that leaves them both laughing and intrigued.

Tusshar and Shreyas reunite on screen after nearly two decades. The two had previously worked together in the 2008 film“Golmaal Returns” as well as“Kyaa Kool Hain Hum."

Directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, the upcoming film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios. The forthcoming horror-comedy also features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

The teaser will officially be attached to the theatrical release of Ananth Mahadevan's biographical film“Phule.” The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in titular roles and is scheduled to release on 25 April.

The screenplay of Kapkapiii is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.