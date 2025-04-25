Ukrainian Forces Destroy 41 Russian Drones, Another 40 Disappear From Radar
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Since 22:30 on Thursday, April 24, Russia launched an attack involving 103 UAVs, including decoy drones, from the Kursk, Bryansk, and Orel regions.
The attack was countered by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile systems, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,170 over past day
As of 08:30 on Friday, April 25, 41 drones had been successfully downed in eastern, northern, and central Ukraine. Additionally, 40 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing further damage.
The overnight attacks affected the Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, resulting in reported casualties.
Photo credit: Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment