Circular Economy Startup WNDY Launches App In Delhi NCR, Making Scrap Collection Easy And Profitable
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25th April 2025 - With an aim to modernise urban waste management, WNDY, a startup dedicated to circular economy solutions, has launched its innovative mobile web app across Delhi NCR. WNDY connects households with verified scrap purchasers and dealers, transforming the way valuable waste is handled.
WNDY simplifies the disposal of valuable waste such as e-waste, metals, plastics, paper and glass through a tech-enabled, transparent online marketplace. The app brings much-needed structure to a space that has long operated informally, often without traceability or standards.
"We often overlook the potential in what we discard," said Anwar Shirpurwala, Co-founder of WNDY. "Consumers face challenges in disposing of their valuable waste, often not receiving the right value or convenience. WNDY integrates informal collectors and scrap dealers to buy waste directly from consumers, bringing structure, visibility, and trust into everyday transactions."
Users can schedule doorstep pickups via the app, access real-time collection updates, and receive fair, transparent payments-all while contributing to a more responsible and sustainable disposal process. WNDY encourages households to adopt consistent habits around segregation and recycling without disrupting their daily lives.
In its early phase, WNDY has already seen over 5000+ downloads in Delhi NCR, reflecting a growing awareness and enthusiasm among users to adopt sustainable practices. People are increasingly adapting to the principles of the circular economy, recognising its potential to drive long-term environmental and social impact.
WNDY's broader mission is to build mindful, sustainable, and tech-first systems that evolve traditional practices. The app supports micro-entrepreneurs in the scrap trade by offering digital tools, visibility, and regular demand, helping to stabilise and grow their livelihoods.
WNDY strengthens the foundation of a circular system where materials are kept in use longer and waste is turned into opportunity. The verified network of local scrap dealers ensures ethical handling and recovery of materials, contributing to a more reliable and respectful ecosystem.
More than just a convenience tool, WNDY aims to create a transparent, responsible scrap collection ecosystem. By integrating informal collectors and scrap dealers, WNDY builds a sustainable future for both consumers and the people who power the waste economy.
WNDY is available as a web app and can be downloaded by visiting its website across Delhi NCR.
About WNDY:
WNDY (Waste Not Dead Yet) is a circular economy startup to modernize waste management in India. Using IoT, AI/ML, and cloud computing, WNDY enables real-time tracking, digital waste marketplaces, and data-driven solutions to build a transparent, circular economy. The platform connects households, waste generators, recyclers, and manufacturers, supporting efficient resource recovery and sustainable practices.
