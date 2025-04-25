Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Al Shaqab International League Begins

2025-04-25 03:04:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and Gabriela Aleksandra Liberska made strong starts to the Second Al Shaqab International League, securing victories as the event kicked off yesterday at the Longines Indoor Arena.

Khalifa bin Joaan topped the Introductory Class 2 (80cm) event. Jassim Saoud A. Al Darwish finished second, followed by Maryam Abdulla A. Al Sulaiti, Mohammed Ali N. Al Khulaifi, Jabr Mohannad Nasser Al Nuaimi and Kaltham Thani Al Sowaidi.

Gabriela Aleksandra Liberska (third left) poses on the 40cm class podium with other riders.

Event Director Khalid Sanad honoured the top six riders.

In the 40cm class, Liberska claimed victory, followed by Faisal Ali Aljaber, Meshael Mohammed H Al Thani, Mashael Hamad F Al Yafei, Hamad Mohammed H Al Thani and Ali Jaber Ali Alsouror.

Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab, Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi, presented the trophies to the riders.

