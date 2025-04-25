Kerindia Clinches Season Finale Trophy With Commanding Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kerindia lived up to her billing as the favourite with a commanding performance to capture the Season Finale Trophy at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old mare, owned by Injaaz Stud and trained by Zuhair Mohsen, was once again in a class of her own in the 1400m Thoroughbred (Class 1).

Ridden by Pierre Charles Boudot, who completed a double on the day, Kerindia surged clear in the home straight, sealing her fifth consecutive win by two and a half lengths ahead of her nearest rival Aemilianus.

Kerindia's connections celebrate after winning the Season Finale Trophy - Thoroughbred (Class 1).

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Racing Manager, Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, presented the trophies to the winners.

Boudot had earlier guided Safwan to victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 80–100 (Class 2), marking the first of his two wins on the card.

The second day of the End Of Season Cup meeting featured five races, including three cup contests.

Posuelo Py, guided by Szczepan Mazur, won the Al Utouriya Cup.

In the Al Utouriya Cup, Posuelo Py returned to winning form with a well-timed finish. The seven-year-old gelding, owned by Ibrahim Mohammed M I Al-Fadala and trained by Hamad Al-Jehani, raced handily before jockey Szczepan Mazur unleashed him at the 200m mark. Producing a strong late burst, Posuelo Py edged past the frontrunners in the final strides to secure victory by a quarter of a length.

Hay'er Al Shahania and Trevor Patel on their way to win Al Karana Cup.

In the Al Karana Cup, Hay'er Al Shahania broke his maiden in style on his third career start, delivering a bold front-running effort.

The grey colt, owned by Mansoor Mesfer Al-Shahwani and trained by Abdulla Mesfer Al Shahwani, made all the running and pulled away under Trevor Patel, winning by two lengths.

It was also a double on the day for Patel, who earlier steered Pearling Path to success in the Thoroughbred Handicap 70–90 (Class 3).

43rd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - End Of Season Cup (Div 2)

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Season Finale Trophy - Thoroughbred (Class 1)

Kerindia, Zuhair Mohsen, Pierre Charles Boudot

Al Utouriya Cup - Purebred Arabian Open Race (Class 2)

Posuelo Py, Hamad Al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur

Al Karana Cup - Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (3yo Only) (Class 5)

Hay'er Al Shahania, Abdulla Mesfer Al Shahwani, Trevor Patel

Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100 (Class 2)

Safwan, Jean de Mieulle, Pierre Charles Boudot

Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3)

Pearling Path, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Trevor Patel