World Of Dypians Wins $450K In BNB Chain’S Support Program And Announces Monumental New Features

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians (WoD) , a highly immersive MMORPG available on Epic Games, has announced a series of exciting developments that take the game to monumental new heights. Among them are $450,000 in permanent liquidity received from BNB Chain's Support Program and a trading competition with a staggering $300,000 prize pool. Another partnership with Binance Wallet and game integrations, such as a multiplayer mode, BNB Chain humanoids, and the launch of Museum and Academy features, complete a list of impressive new features that enhance the WOD community and delight its members.





World of Dypians is one of the fastest developing games, combining the best technologies of the emerging Web 3.0 era. The game invites players to explore a fantastic virtual world where DeFi mechanics, AI elements, and NFTs blend seamlessly in a visually stunning environment. Since the early access release in 2023, WoD has attracted over 2.3 million community members worldwide, 3M+ monthly players, 390M+ transactions, $275M+ in total volume, and over 91,500 WOD token holders. Behind the game's rapidly increasing following is the team's relentless commitment to improving WoD and providing a holistic gaming experience that entertains and rewards its players.

One of WoD's most recent and impressive developments is securing $450,000 in permanent liquidity support through BNB Chain's $4.4M Liquidity Support Progra . This latest Program from BNB Chain aims to boost liquidity and reward the top-performing projects with native assets built on the BNB blockchain. The program organizes daily and weekly competitions, with the amount of liquidity varying depending on the winning project and the competition level. So far, World of Dypians won $150,000 from winning the Mature Zone and $300,000 from being Weekly Winners.

World of Dypians builds on this spectacular momentum with a new, significant game release jam-packed with new features that will go live on BNB Chain.

A New Trading Competition

WoD recently launched a trading competition involving its $WOD token and a mouthwatering $300,000 prize pool. The Gathering Storm: Ultimate WOD Trading Competition is a high-stakes contest taking place over 12 weeks, challenging traders of all levels with a fair shot at rewards. The campaign combines fierce leaderboard battles with inclusive, volume-based airdrops.

The Gathering Storm: Ultimate WOD Trading Competition rewards the top 30 traders with $25,000 for 12 consecutive weeks, depending on volume. Moreover, the competition features separate weekly airdrop tiers and raffle rewards for users meeting specific volume requirements. Ultimately, the competition incentivizes activity and engagement, rewarding the players' efforts.

You can read more about The Gathering Storm: Ultimate WOD Trading Competition her .

The Second Edition of the Binance Web3 Wallet Campaign

World of Dypians has just kicked off the second $50,000 $WOD Airdrop Campaign with Binance Wallet , running until April 27. Participants have to complete simple tasks on the BNB Chain to unlock exclusive rewards in World of Dypians.

WoD participated in the first edition of the Binance Web3 Wallet campaig with resounding success and will now push more users into the BNB Chain across our ecosystem.

A Multiplayer Mode

The exciting Multiplayer Mode is part of the new game release. This feature enables real-time interactions between players participating in events, exploration, or regular social interactions. The game closely monitors all multiplayer activity to ensure players enjoy a smooth gameplay. The monitoring process involves proprietary systems that track movement, interactions, and performance. This way, the game can maintain a high-quality, fun, and fair experience for all players.

BNB Chain Humanoids

Another exciting new feature in the new game update is the introduction of AI-powered BNB Chain Humanoids . Players can engage with these interactive characters inside the game in real time and ask them questions without leaving the game environment.

The BNB Chain Humanoids appear in different areas across the map, acting as in-game guides, educators, and companions. Their innovative presence creates a new, smarter, and more engaging gameplay experience for all players.

Museum & Academy Launch

World of Dypians also added a brand-new social hub into the game, hosting a Museum and an Academy. Players can visit these virtual establishments to learn about crypto, wallets, and the BNB ecosystem. Besides boosting user engagement and on-chain activity, the Museum and the Academy will onboard new players into Web3 in fun and educational ways.

You can read more about all the latest game release in World of Dypians here .

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WoD) is a unique MMORPG that caters to online gaming enthusiasts. It combines stunning graphics with social engagements and rewarding competitions. The game invites players into a limitless virtual world to explore, interact, complete quests, and engage in exhilarating battles. WoD sits at the intersection of DeFi and the metaverse space, harnessing the best of both worlds to create a standout user experience.

The recent game releases aim to boost user engagement and on-chain activity, confirming WoD's status as one of the most promising games on the BNB Chain. The developers call for the users' continuous and loyal support to amplify the impact of the most recent game update.

Join The Gathering Storm: Ultimate WOD Trading Competition to gain a share of the $300,000 prize pool!

