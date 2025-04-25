ASSA ABLOY Acquires Door System In Denmark

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire Door System, a Danish manufacturer of high-quality fire rated doors with particular expertise in the pharmaceutical, food and retail industries.

"I am very pleased to welcome Door System to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"I am delighted that Door System will join the EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in high-quality fire rated doors aligns well to our door segment vision, providing exceptional combined fire-rated, freezer and hygienic door solutions across industries through focus on innovation and excellence. We welcome the team at Door System to the ASSA ABLOY family," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Door System was founded in 1998 and has some 80 employees. The main office and factory are located in Hørning, Denmark.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MDKK 125 (approx. MSEK 190) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: [email protected]

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

