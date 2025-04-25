Changes Planned In The Management Board And The Supervisory Board Of Hepsor

Henri Laks is one of the founders of Hepsor AS and has been the Member of the Management Board of various companies in the Hepsor Group since 2011. Laks has been active in the field of real estate development since 2004.

Over the past 14 years, Hepsor has grown into one of the largest companies in the field of real estate development in Estonia and Latvia, and in 2023, it expanded to the Canadian market. Under the management of Laks, Hepsor was listed on the stock exchange in 2021 and became a part of the Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

On 25 April 2025, he notified the Supervisory Board of Hepsor of his request to resign from the position of the Member of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board responded to the notification of Laks with a proposal to continue working as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 1 August and to add the relevant item to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21 May 2025.

According to the initial proposal of the Supervisory Board, the new candidate for the position of the Member of the Management Board of the company is Martti Krass, who has worked in Hepsor since 2014 as the Project Manager and later as the Latvian Country Manager.

“Every organisation needs a fresh view and change from time to time. Nearly 15 years has been a long enough time to be the driving force of Hepsor. For me, it is time to hand on the torch for the next development cycle of Hepsor to my dear colleague who knows our company through and through, and has good knowledge of the field,” Laks said.

Laks added:“I believe that now is the best time for change, as the last five years have been a turbulent and crisis-ridden time in the economy, including in the real estate sector, which is now showing signs of calming down, and the real estate market, on the other hand, offers new growth opportunities.”

Lauri Meidla, who has so far been the Member of the Supervisory Board, has expressed his wish to leave the Supervisory Board, which is why the relevant item will also be added to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. Andres Pärloja and Kristjan Mitt will continue as the Members of the Supervisory Board.

“My wish is to continue working on a strategic level so that I can contribute to the long-term development of Hepsor and support the company where my experience is most valuable,” Laks confirmed.

“Under Henri's long-term and dedicated leadership, Hepsor has gone through a remarkable path of development and grown into a strong and innovation-oriented company. We are glad that we can also build on his experience and knowledge at the level of the Supervisory Board. We are grateful for what has been done and wish continued enthusiasm to contribute to the future of Hepsor together,” the Member of the Supervisory Board, Andres Pärloja, commented.

The planned changes will take effect in accordance with the resolution of the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

e-mail: ...

