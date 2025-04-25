Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Airport Security Department Concludes Basic Aviation Security Course


2025-04-25 02:22:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Basic Aviation Security Course, organised by the Airport Security Department, concluded yesterday at the Al Wajba Hall of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) building. The course ran during the period of April 20-24.

Fifteen officers from the Ministries of Interior of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait participated in the course, which aimed to enhance Gulf cooperation, exchange expertise, and develop skills in the field of aviation security.

The course also included a field visit to Hamad International Airport to view the latest equipment and technologies used in airport security. Director of the Airport Security Department, Colonel Khamis Mohammed Al Muraikhi attended the closing ceremony.

