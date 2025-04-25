Emergency Operations Ongoing In Kyiv Following April 24 Missile Strike
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
Since the start of the operation, 1,280 cubic meters of construction debris have been dismantled and removed. Using robotic equipment, nine damaged vehicles have been evacuated.
As Ukrinform previously reported, April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and other regions of Ukraine to honor the victims of the large-scale Russian air attack on the capital.Read also: Zelensky: North Korean ballistic missile most likely used in Russian attack on Kyiv
On April 24, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv using drones and missiles.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, 12 people were killed.
Damage and destruction were recorded in six districts of the capital, with Sviatoshynskyi district being the most affected.
