Casualties, Damage Reported As Russians Attack Pavlohrad With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a drone attack on Pavlohrad in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in the death of a 76-year-old woman and injuries to eight others.

As reported by Ukrinform, this information was shared by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Faceboo .

“According to tentative data, one person has died - a 76-year-old woman. Eight others are injured, one of them in serious condition,” said Lysak.

Later, the regional chief updated that the number of fatalities from the Russian drone attack on Pavlohrad has risen to two.

“In Pavlohrad, updated data shows two people have been killed,” Lysak reported.

Six people have been hospitalized, including one woman in serious condition. The others are in moderate condition.

Two additional victims received medical assistance on-site, one of them a 15-year-old girl.

The strikes sparked multiple fires, including in a residential apartment building.

In addition, Russian forces targeted Synelnykove and Samarskyi districts, striking industrial facilities and setting off further blazes. Nikopol district also came under fire - Nikopol and Marhanets communities were hit by FPV drones and Grad MLRS. One local enterprise sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.

According to Lysak, Ukrainian air defense units successfully shot down 11 enemy drones over the region during the attack.

As previously reported, Russian troops carried out guided aerial bombings, kamikaze drone attacks, and artillery shelling at Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, where two civilians were injured.