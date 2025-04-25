Tallinna Vesi's First-Quarter Sales Were €16 Million
| € million
except key ratios
|1st quarter
| Variance 2025/2024
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Sales
|16.00
|15.11
|14.74
|5.9%
|Gross profit
|6.59
|6.07
|5.72
|8.6%
|Gross profit margin %
|41.18
|40.19
|38.81
|2.5%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
|6.95
|6.23
|6.02
|11.6%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
|43.41
|41.21
|40.82
|5.3%
|Operating profit
|4.49
|4.13
|4.07
|8.7%
|Operating profit - main business
|4.31
|4.17
|3.91
|3.5%
|Operating profit margin %
|28.04
|27.32
|27.62
|2.6%
|Profit before taxes
|3.49
|3.03
|3.53
|15.2%
|Profit before taxes margin %
|21.80
|20.05
|23.92
|8.8%
|Net profit
|3.44
|3.01
|3.50
|14.1%
|Net profit margin %
|21.47
|19.93
|23.73
|7.7%
|ROA %
|1.08
|1.06
|1.38
|2.3%
|Debt to total capital employed %
|61.43
|58.11
|55.19
|5.7%
|ROE %
|2.82
|2.54
|3.11
|11.0%
|Current ratio
|1.08
|1.44
|1.46
|-25.0%
|Quick ratio
|1.01
|1.37
|1.38
|-26.3%
|Investments into fixed assets
|6.76
|6.65
|4.67
|1.7%
|Payout ratio %
|na
|na
|na
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio – Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – Water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|€ thousand
|ASSETS
|Note
| as of
31 March
2025
| as of
31 December
2024
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3
|8,922
|3,589
|Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses
|9,419
|10,746
|Inventories
|1,304
|1,180
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|19,645
|15,515
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant, and equipment
|4
|298,798
|296,264
|Intangible assets
|5
|1,962
|2,062
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|300,760
|298,326
|TOTAL ASSETS
|320,405
|313,841
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|841
|875
|Current portion of long-term loans
|3,441
|3,441
|Trade and other payables
|11,841
|13,581
|Prepayments
|2,104
|2,646
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|18,227
|20,543
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Deferred income from connection fees
|50,672
|50,106
|Leases
|1,986
|2,178
|Loans
|119,273
|114,241
|Provision for possible third-party claims
|6
|6,018
|6,018
|Deferred tax liability
|547
|494
|Other payables
|91
|108
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|178,587
|173,145
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|196,814
|193,688
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|12,000
|12,000
|Share premium
|24,734
|24,734
|Statutory legal reserve
|1,278
|1,278
|Retained earnings
|85,579
|82,141
|TOTAL EQUITY
|123,591
|120,153
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|320,405
|313,841
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|€ thousand
| for the 3 months
ended 31 March
|Note
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|1, 7
|16,004
|15,105
|Cost of goods and services sold
|1, 9
|-9,413
|-9,035
|GROSS PROFIT
|1
|6,591
|6,070
|Marketing expenses
|9
|-255
|-235
|General administration expenses
|9
|-1,787
|-1,494
|Other income and expenses
|1, 10
|-61
|-213
|OPERATING PROFIT
|4,488
|4,128
|Financial income
|11
|33
|82
|Financial expenses
|11
|-1,032
|-1,182
|PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
|3,489
|3,028
|Income tax
|-53
|-18
|NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|3,436
|3,010
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|3,436
|3,010
|Attributable profit to:
|Equity holders of A-shares
|3,436
|3,010
|Earnings per A share (in euros)
|12
|0.17
|0.15
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|€ thousand
| for the 3 months
ended 31 March
|Note
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Operating profit
|4,488
|4,128
|Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
|9
|2,281
|2,097
|Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
|7
|-182
|-168
|Other non-cash adjustments
|0
|22
|Profit (-)/loss (+) from sale of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
|-46
|-41
|Change in current assets involved in operating activities
|1,204
|-487
|Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
|-343
|105
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|7,402
|5,656
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
| Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment,
and intangible assets
|-12,547
|-6,176
|Proceeds from targeted funding of property, plant, and equipment.
|4
|5,454
|0
|Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees
|207
|377
| Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment,
and intangible assets
|46
|66
|Interest received
|33
|82
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-6,807
|-5,651
|CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Interest and loan financing costs paid
|-32
|-34
|Lease payments
|-230
|-213
|Loans received
|5,000
|0
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|4,738
|-247
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|5,333
|-242
| CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|3
|3,589
|14,736
| CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END
OF THE PERIOD
|3
|8,922
|14,494
Additional information:
Taavi Gröön
AS Tallinna Vesi
Chief Financial Officer
(+372) 62 62 200
