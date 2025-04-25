NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Ovens to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company's audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 24 April 2025.

David brings 30 years' experience in the investment industry. He is currently Joint Managing Director of Archangel Investors.

David has extensive venture capital experience, having previously served as Chair of SIS Ventures, a trustee of Social Investment Scotland, non-executive director of LINC Scotland (now known as Angel Capital Scotland), and CEO of Invercap. David also has significant corporate finance experience having previously worked with Bank of Scotland, Noble Grossart and Noble & Company.

David currently serves as Chair of the Board of Scottish Athletics and non-executive director of UK Athletics. Additionally, David is a General Council Assessor for the University of Edinburgh Court.

There are no disclosures to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.8 R of the UK Listing Rules in relation to David Ovens' appointment.

