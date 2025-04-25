Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Block Listing Interim Review


2025-04-25 02:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 25 April 2025

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc
Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan
c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan
d. PayPoint Executive Share Plan (previously named PayPoint Restricted Share Plan)
Period of return: From: 26 October 2024 To: 25 April 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  • 357,246 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 169,993 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
    • Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  • Nil
  • Nil
  • Nil
  • Nil
    • Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G)
  • 14,431 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • Nil
  • Nil
  • 6,594 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
    • Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  • 342,851 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 223,825 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  • 163,399 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

    • Enquiries:

    PayPoint Plc
    Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
    +44 (0)7542031173

    LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

    -ends-


    MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109471616

