Tom Cruise’S Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Gets An Earlier Release Date

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) In exciting news for fans, the release date for“Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning,” the latest installment in the iconic franchise starring Tom Cruise, has been moved up.

Fans can now expect the highly anticipated film to hit theatres sooner than originally planned on 23rd May. On Friday, the makers took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. Taking to Instagram, Paramount Pictures India has announced that the much-awaited 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' will now hit theaters on May 17th, 2025, a Saturday-six days earlier than originally planned, with the previous release date set for May 23rd.

Sharing the poster featuring Tom, the production house wrote,“#MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning now releases early in India date - 17th May. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!.”

The source revealed that the decision to move the release date comes as a direct response to the immense excitement and demand from fans around the globe.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. This action juggernaut features a powerhouse ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, Rolf Saxon, and Lucy Tulugarjuk.

The story picks up right where“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” left off in 2023. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, joined by familiar faces Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

Filming for“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” kicked off in March 2022, with production taking place across various locations including the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. However, production faced a significant delay in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, extending the shooting schedule until November 2024.

The actioner will release on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.