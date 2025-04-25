IPL 2025: The Way Kohli Paced His Innings Helped RCB Post A Slightly Above-Par Total, Says Bangar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Sanjay Bangar, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach, said the way Virat Kohli paced his composed knock of 70 propelled the side to post a total which was slightly above-par and was eventually enough to give them an 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli hit his fifth fifty of the ongoing season, while sharing a 95-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who also hit a half-century, to set the base for RCB posting 205/5. In reply, led by Josh Hazlewood's 4-33 and stifling act by spinners, RCB got their first home win of IPL 2025.

“This was typical Virat Kohli. After a couple of low scores, he returned to his default style-risk-free cricket, constructing the innings patiently. Once the game was set up, he opened up with attacking shots.”

“The key was how he handled the first 7-8 overs and gave assurance not just to his partner, but also to the dugout. The way he paced the innings helped RCB post a slightly above-par total,” said Bangar on JioStar.

Bangar, who also served as India's batting coach, also pointed to key tactical errors and reckless shot selection which led to RR imploding in a run-chase for the third straight time. "Things look really bad for Rajasthan at the moment, and they have only themselves to blame for this loss. They failed to seize key moments-both while batting and bowling.”

“Not giving Jofra Archer back-to-back overs, especially around the 18th, cost them extra runs. In the chase, Jaiswal had taken 14 off Hazlewood but still went after him, and Riyan Parag, despite a lucky start, kept swinging recklessly and threw away a winning position. These lapses have hurt them in the last three games. Losing crucial moments is what's costing Rajasthan badly."

Bangar signed off by sharing his thoughts on who can emerge victorious in the upcoming clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), happening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday evening.

"I believe CSK will win against SRH. CSK's spin strength, backed by MSD, will be key, and they'll ensure there's assistance for the spinners. The team is evolving, moving away from their earlier pattern with more focus on youngsters. SRH, on the other hand, has been inconsistent."