Man Found Dead In Mysterious Conditions In J&K's Poonch

Officials said that a body was found lying near bus stand Poonch by some passersby. He has been identified as Mohammad Arif son of Mohammad Sadiq of Mohallah Kamsar Poonch, reported news agency GNS.

Soon a team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

