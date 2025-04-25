Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Found Dead In Mysterious Conditions In J&K's Poonch

2025-04-25 02:07:48
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A body of a man was found in mysterious conditions at bus stand in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Officials said that a body was found lying near bus stand Poonch by some passersby. He has been identified as Mohammad Arif son of Mohammad Sadiq of Mohallah Kamsar Poonch, reported news agency GNS.

Soon a team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

