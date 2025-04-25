Stora Enso Interim Report January-March 2025: Consistent Progress In Improving Performance
|
EUR million
|
Q1/25
|
Q1/24
|
Change %
Q1/25–Q1/24
|
Q4/24
|
Change %
Q1/25–Q4/24
|
2024
|
Sales
|
2,362
|
2,164
|
9.1 %
|
2,322
|
1.7 %
|
9,049
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
320
|
298
|
7.3 %
|
285
|
12.1 %
|
1,223
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
175
|
149
|
17.7 %
|
121
|
45.5 %
|
598
|
Adjusted EBIT margin3
|
7.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
6.6 %
|
Operating result3 (IFRS)
|
171
|
141
|
21.7 %
|
-279
|
161.4 %
|
93
|
Result before tax3 (IFRS)
|
132
|
94
|
40.8 %
|
-353
|
137.4 %
|
-118
|
Net result for the period3 (IFRS)
|
107
|
77
|
40.0 %
|
-379
|
128.3 %
|
-183
|
Forest assets1,3
|
9,260
|
8,625
|
7.4 %
|
8,894
|
4.1 %
|
8,894
|
Adjusted return on capital employed (ROCE), LTM23
|
4.4 %
|
1.8 %
|
|
4.3 %
|
|
4.3 %
|
Adjusted ROCE excl. Forest division, LTM23
|
3.8 %
|
-0.1 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
Earnings per share (EPS) excl. FV, EUR3
|
0.13
|
0.08
|
59.0 %
|
-0.81
|
116.3 %
|
-0.56
|
EPS (basic), EUR3
|
0.14
|
0.10
|
43.5 %
|
-0.43
|
133.3 %
|
-0.17
|
Net debt to LTM2 adjusted EBITDA ratio
|
3.2
|
4.0
|
|
3.0
|
|
3.0
|
Average number of employees (FTE)
|
18,512
|
19,412
|
-4.6 %
|
18,731
|
-1.2 %
|
19,233
|
|
1 Total forest assets value, including leased land and Stora Enso's share of Tornator.
|
2 LTM=Last 12 months
|
3 Q1 2024 restated in Q3 2024, please see the interim report for Q3 2024 for more details.
Stora Enso's President and CEO Hans Sohlström comments on the first quarter 2025 results:
During the first quarter of 2025, we continued to make good progress in building a stronger and more profitable Stora Enso. We recorded a robust adjusted EBIT of 175 million euro, an 18% increase year-on-year, with an EBIT margin of 7.4%. This improvement primarily resulted from higher prices, alongside increased volumes, favourable foreign exchange rates, and the positive impact of cost-saving and value-creation initiatives, which helped mitigate continued high fiber costs.
This marks the fourth consecutive quarter with a year-on-year result improvement. Furthermore, in the first quarter, all divisions achieved positive adjusted EBIT for the first time since the third quarter of 2022. Group sales rose by 9% year-on-year, driven by higher deliveries and increased sales prices across most divisions.
In our Packaging Materials division, we saw a slight recovery in demand, albeit at low levels, particularly in Europe, where higher prices contributed positively. Our Packaging Solutions division also delivered increased sales and EBIT driven by larger volumes, but with price pressure caused by market overcapacity somewhat offsetting the positive volume impact.
Our Biomaterials division delivered stable results through higher volumes despite headwinds with lower pulp prices and volumes, along with higher variable costs both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. The Wood Products division reached a break-even adjusted EBIT. This progress was driven by strong efficiency improvement actions coupled with somewhat improved demand, while still from a low level due to a continued weak construction market. In our Forest division, the high demand and tight markets for wood and fresh fiber continued, leading to another record-high quarterly EBIT.
Overall, the markets remain volatile, with low consumer sentiment further fuelled by tariff announcements. What comes to US tariffs, we estimate that the direct impact at current tariff rates is limited given that our direct sales to the USA account for only just below 3% of total group sales (2024). Tariffs impacting global trade present both risks and opportunities to our business. However, the main risk, as it currently stands, is the overall impact on the economy.
I am proud of the resilience and hard work demonstrated by our team, and I remain optimistic and confident in our strategic direction, positioning, and the opportunities that lie ahead. We are beginning to see the significant impact of our efforts to control factors within our power, reflected in our improving results, operational efficiency, and close relationship with our customers.
Going forward, we continue to work diligently with pricing, cost and operational efficiencies, alongside numerous other ongoing value-creating actions which contribute to improved profit and cash flow. As part of this, we continue to reduce our indebtedness with net debt to EBITDA having come down from 4.0x to 3.2x in the last year. Operating working capital to sales came down from 9.7% to 7.0%. With the last remaining investments due in our integrated Oulu packaging board mill in Q2, we will reduce our capital expenditure as planned. The ramp-up is going according to plan with promising achieved product quality. Also, the sales process of 12% of our Swedish forest holding is proceeding.
Given the recent progress made, as announced today, we now take the next step on our path to build a stronger Stora Enso by further strengthening the strategic focus on our core business of renewable packaging. To reinforce this ambition, we plan to implement a more streamlined organisational structure, carefully designed to increase customer focus, drive operational efficiency and enhance our performance culture.
Following the planned change, our renewable packaging business will consist of four P&L responsible business areas accounting for approximately 60% of Stora Enso's full year revenue: Food Service and Liquid Board, Cartonboard, Containerboard, and Packaging Solutions. The offering of these business areas helps customers and consumers reduce their environmental impact and benefit from strong sustainability growth trends, leading market positions and a high degree of innovation.
Our remaining three business areas, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Forest, will in addition to their respective business, support renewable packaging operations through wood sourcing and supply of raw material.
This streamlined organisational setup will enable us to enhance business accountability, remove one management layer, and represents a further decentralisation of P&L responsibility closer to customers and operations. This will also enable us to capitalise on synergies, reduce complexity and overlap, and most importantly, make us more customer and business centric.
Thank you for your continued support and dedication. We are confidently navigating through volatile markets and building a stronger, better, resilient, and more profitable Stora Enso.
Webcast for analysts, investors, and media
Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference today at 11:00 am EET (10:00 CET, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT). The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. The presentation can be followed live via the link:
During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast. Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address and at storaenso/en/investors/interim-report
Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72 241 0349.
This release is a summary of Stora Enso's Interim Report January–March 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at storaenso/en/investors/interim-report .
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors
STORA ENSO OYJ
CONTACT:
Media enquiries:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4140369
The following files are available for download:
|
|
STORAENSO_RESULTS_Q125_ENG
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment