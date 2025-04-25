Solomia Home Unveils First Versace Home Showroom In Dubai, Showcasing Luxury And Design Excellence

Grand Opening Event Attended by Industry Leaders and Celebrities, Including Nancy Ajram

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solomia Home marked a milestone with the grand opening of the first Versace Home showroom in Zabeel Dubai Mall. The event showcased an extraordinary blend of luxury, fashion, and modern lifestyle, drawing notable attendees such as Solomia Home founder Dmytro Korotchuk, CEO Luca Bacci, celebrated artist Nancy Ajram, and Versace Home executives Julien Bertic, President of Versace Home EMEA, and Sam Harvey, Vice President of Versace Home EMEA.Spanning 600 square meters across two levels, the showroom introduces visitors to a world of refined interiors. A striking staircase crafted from noble marble and glass anchors the space, complemented by a distinctive design from creative designer and co-owner Svitlana Antonovych. The showroom features exclusive Versace Home collections, including furniture , accessories, and decorative elements, with the upper level dedicated to pieces tailored for luxurious outdoor spaces.“We are excited to bring the Versace Home legacy to Dubai,” said Dmytro Korotchuk, founder of Solomia Home.“This showroom offers a rare chance to experience luxury living through designs that capture Versace's signature elegance and boldness.”Each collection reflects the Italian fashion house's iconic style-bold yet refined, with meticulous attention to detail. Legendary motifs like Medusa and Greca are woven into the pieces, merging haute couture with functional design. The boutique is a testament to Italian craftsmanship, featuring marble floors, rare wood finishes, and noble textures that create an atmosphere of exclusivity.Julien Bertic, President of Versace Home EMEA, added,“This showroom celebrates Versace's fashion heritage and Solomia Home's dedication to exceptional design. It's a space that inspires and reflects our shared commitment to excellence.”Nancy Ajram, a house friend, shared her enthusiasm:“Versace represents luxury and style in every sense. Seeing this vision come to life in such stunning interiors is remarkable.”More than a retail space, the Versace Home showroom by Solomia Home invites visitors into a lifestyle where high fashion meets home design. It stands as a destination for those looking to infuse their living spaces with the charisma and heritage of the Versace brand.

