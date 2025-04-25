De-Oiled Lecithin Market Growth, Trends & Share By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

De-oiled lecithin is a highly concentrated form of lecithin that has had its oil content removed, resulting in a powdered or granular substance rich in phospholipids. Unlike regular liquid lecithin, de-oiled lecithin offers better stability, easier handling, and a longer shelf life, making it ideal for use in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. It acts as a natural emulsifier, helping blend ingredients like oil and water, and is valued for its health benefits, including support for brain, liver, and cell membrane functions.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand from the food & beverage industry drives the global market

A major driver fueling the growth of the global de-oiled lecithin market is the rising demand within the food and beverage sector for clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free ingredients. De-oiled lecithin is highly valued for its excellent emulsifying and dispersing properties, making it indispensable in a wide range of products, including bakery items, chocolates, dairy alternatives, and ready-to-eat meals.

For example, in August 2024, Bunge expanded its lecithin portfolio by introducing de-oiled soybean lecithin in both powdered and granulated forms. These new formats are specifically developed to meet the growing need for natural, neutral-tasting ingredients with improved solubility and consistency, perfect for applications such as confectionery, baked goods, and instant mixes.

As health-conscious consumers increasingly demand transparency and natural formulations, the role of de-oiled lecithin in delivering both functionality and clean labels continues to drive its global market expansion.

Expanding application in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

The global de-oiled lecithin market is unlocking promising opportunities within the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. In pharmaceuticals, its natural emulsifying qualities and ability to enhance bioavailability make it an ideal carrier in drug delivery systems. Leading companies like Cargill are leveraging de-oiled lecithin in lipid-based formulations to improve the performance of oral medications.

In cosmetics, de-oiled lecithin is valued for its moisturizing and stabilizing properties, making it a key ingredient in skincare products. For instance, brands like L'Oréal utilize it to develop smoother, more hydrating creams and lotions. With increasing consumer preference for safe, plant-based ingredients, demand for de-oiled lecithin in these sectors is expected to grow steadily, highlighting its expanding role in product development.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global de-oiled lecithin market, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand from sectors like food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major consumers of de-oiled lecithin due to their large food processing industries. For example, in China, the rise in processed food consumption boosts the demand for lecithin as an emulsifier. Moreover, the growing awareness of its health benefits in functional foods and the region's expanding cosmetic industry further drive market growth. The abundant availability of raw materials like soybeans and sunflower in the region also strengthens its dominance.

Key Highlights



The global de-oiled lecithin market size was valued at USD 237.98 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 256.59 million in 2025 to reach USD 468.63 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By form, the global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into powder and granules. The powder segment owns the highest market share.

By source, the global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into soybean, sunflower, rapeseed & canola, egg, and others. The soybean segment owns the highest market share.

By method of extractions, the market is segmented into acetone extraction, carbon dioxide extraction, and the ultrafiltration process. The acetone extraction segment owns the highest market share.

By applications, the global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into food & beverages, feed, industrial, and health care products. The food & beverages segment owns the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Cargill, IncorporatedADMStern-Wywiol GruppeIMCD Group B.V.Bunge LimitedSonic BiochemAmerican Lecithin CompanyLecico GmBHLecitalAustrade Inc.Lipoid GmbHClarkson Specialty LecithinsAmitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd.VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.DowDupont Inc. Recent Developments

In September 2023, the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), in partnership with Donlink and HAID Group, completed the first phase of a major food industrial park in Guangzhou, China. This facility includes a lecithin production line, highlighting its role in producing plant-based ingredients such as de-oiled lecithin. This development strengthens supply chains and supports China's rising demand for sustainable, high-quality, and allergen-free ingredients.

Segmentation

By FormPowderGranulesBy SourceSoybeanSunflowerRapeseed & CanolaEggOthersBy Method of ExtractionsAcetone ExtractionCarbon Dioxide ExtractionUltrafiltration ProcessBy ApplicationsFood & BeveragesBakery ProductsConvenience FoodConfectioneriesBeveragesDairy & Non-Dairy ProductsOthersFeedIndustrialHealth Care ProductsBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa