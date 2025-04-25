Pahalgam Terror Attack: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Lands In Kashmir, Briefed By 15 Corps About The Situation
General Dwivedi is in Srinagar days after 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam hill resort, 90 kilometres from Srinagar.
is being briefed by the 15 Corps Commander on the security situation and actions being taken by the formations against terrorists inside own territory and Pakistan Army attempts to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control, according to local news agencies.
(Check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment