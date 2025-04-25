Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation Of Development Programs

Mr. Rezene Araya, Administrator of the Keren sub-zone, held a meeting with local residents focusing on the implementation of development programs, particularly water and soil conservation efforts.

Stating that water and soil conservation, along with afforestation, is receiving nationwide attention, Mr. Rezene called on the public to enhance their organizational capacity and active participation in the program.

He also encouraged parents to monitor the academic performance of their children and urged relevant institutions to conduct ongoing awareness campaigns to boost students' interest in education.

The participants held extensive discussions on the matters raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

