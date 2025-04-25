Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation Of Development Programs


2025-04-25 02:00:19
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Mr. Rezene Araya, Administrator of the Keren sub-zone, held a meeting with local residents focusing on the implementation of development programs, particularly water and soil conservation efforts.

Stating that water and soil conservation, along with afforestation, is receiving nationwide attention, Mr. Rezene called on the public to enhance their organizational capacity and active participation in the program.

He also encouraged parents to monitor the academic performance of their children and urged relevant institutions to conduct ongoing awareness campaigns to boost students' interest in education.

The participants held extensive discussions on the matters raised during the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN25042025004934011406ID1109471555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search