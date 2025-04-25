Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Morocco's Foreign Minister
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Thursday in Rabat with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to support and enhance cooperation between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
