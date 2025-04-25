Dongying Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference In Hong Kong Concludes With Resounding Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DONGYING, China, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, the 2025 Dongying Cultural Tourism Promotion Conference in Hong Kong themed "Ecological Dongying, where Yellow River Meets the Sea," was held at Silvercord Center in Hong Kong. Hosted by the Dongying Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the event attracted nearly 100 guests, including Hong Kong-based travel operators, academic exchange institutions, media representatives, and local residents. Through strategic cooperation agreements, destination showcases, new travel route releases, and a mutual tourist exchange mechanism, the event served as a fresh and dynamic platform for cultural and tourism collaboration between Hong Kong SAR and Shandong, opening a new chapter of win-win cooperation.

A highlight of the event was the signing of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement for High-Quality Development of the Cultural and Tourism Industry between the Dongying Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the Hong Kong Association of China Travel Organizers Ltd., signifying a new milestone in cross-regional cultural and tourism cooperation.

During the conference, Dongying's cultural tourism ambassador led the audience on a captivating virtual journey under the theme "The Spectacle of the Yellow River's Inflow into the Sea -- Military Wisdom and Northern Delicacies." The presentation offered a new perspective on Dongying as a tourism destination with both ecological grandeur and cultural depth from the world-rare spectacle of yellow and blue waters converging, to the "international airport for birds" home to 384 species of migratory birds; from the strategic heartland of The Art of War, to the rich local flavor of intangible cultural heritage like Lyu opera; from the savory taste of Yellow River lamb and crispy Lijin pan-fried buns, to trendy youth-favorite IPs like the "Nodding Oil Pump Deity."

The event also featured immersive cultural experiences, such as traditional lacquer fan-making and tastings of iconic local delicacies like Shikou roast chicken, enabling Hong Kong attendees to truly experience the warmth and authenticity of Dongying's culture and hospitality. The event was livestreamed via popular platforms including Rednote and Douyin, drawing over 200,000 online viewers. Messages like "Can't wait to check out the 'Yuan-Yang Pot' landscape!" flooded the comment section, showcasing the strong appeal and growing influence of Dongying's tourism brand, and further stimulating the interest and enthusiasm of Hong Kong citizens for tourism in Dongying.

The event marks not only a significant step in Dongying's efforts to expand into the Hong Kong and Macao markets but also a new starting point for deeper bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism. Looking ahead, Dongying will continue to promote its unique "Ecology + Culture + Educational Travel" offerings to the international stage, so that more global travelers can witness the awe-inspiring confluence of the Yellow River and the sea, and experience Dongying's charm.

Source: Dongying Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.