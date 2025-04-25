Morgan Business Sales Welcomes Shweta Sharma, Expert Business Broker And Valuer

Morgan Business Sales

Morgan Business Sales is excited to announce Shweta Sharma has joined the team, bringing over 12 years of expertise in business broking.

QUEENSLAND, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shweta Sharma is a seasoned Business Broker and Registered Business Valuer with a proven track record of success in buying, selling, and valuing businesses across a wide range of industries. She has facilitated transactions from small asset sales to complex share sales, consistently achieving the best possible outcomes for business owners.Shweta's professional credentials include being a Certified Practicing Business Broker and holding a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Business, as well as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification. Her extensive knowledge is further enriched by her personal experience as a business owner, having built and scaled businesses herself. This firsthand understanding allows her to relate to the challenges and opportunities faced by entrepreneurs, making her an invaluable advisor throughout the business sale process.Known for her strategic approach and exceptional foresight, Shweta excels at navigating obstacles and ensuring smooth transitions for her clients. Her strong negotiation skills and deep understanding of the transaction lifecycle enable her to guide business owners through every stage of the sale process, from initial valuation to closing the deal. Her expertise spans corporate, small business, cross-cultural, industry-specific, and international transactions.Shweta also leverages cutting-edge technology in her work. She utilises an innovative online business sales and marketing system designed to connect sellers with high-quality, pre-screened buyers while maintaining confidentiality. This platform provides buyers with detailed insights, enabling informed decisions and efficient transactions.Joining Morgan Business Sales marks an exciting new chapter in Shweta's career. Established in 1996, Morgan Business Sales is one of Australia's most trusted business broking firms with a history of successfully transacting over 1,000 businesses nationwide. Shweta's addition to the team further strengthens the company's ability to deliver outstanding results for its clients.Shweta Sharma is dedicated to helping business owners achieve maximum value for their businesses while ensuring a seamless sales process. Her wealth of experience and commitment to excellence make her a vital asset to Morgan Business Sales as she takes on this new role supporting entrepreneurs across Australia.

Drew Morgan

Morgan Business Sales

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.