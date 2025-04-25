Orbán Once Again Speaks Out Against Ukraine's EU Membership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has once again publicly voiced his opposition to Ukraine's future accession to the European Union.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Orbán made the statement on Facebook .

“Ukraine's accession to the EU threatens all our achievements. We will not allow them to disregard Hungarians!” – Orbán declared.

Notably, Orbán did not specify which achievements he was referring to.

His post comes in the context of the so-called“national consultations” being held in Hungary regarding Ukraine's potential EU membership. The consultations were initiated by Orbán himself, who is urging Hungarian citizens to vote against Ukraine's accession.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, earlier this month the Polish government's commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine Paweł Kowal expressed hope that the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership could be opened by the end of Poland's EU Council presidency.

Photo: hungarytoday