SPIE_Press Release_ Q1 2025 - Quarterly Information As At March 31St, 2025
Solid revenue growth in Q1 2025
- Q1 2025 revenue: €2,415 million, up +8.5% year-on-year +2.1% organic growth, on a high comparison basis (+6.2% in Q1 2024) Continued strong momentum in Germany and North-Western Europe
M&A execution driving continued expansion on attractive markets
- Integration of all 2024 acquisitions progressing well and in line with plan Closing of Elektromontaż-Poznań and Corporate Software acquisitions (Central Europe) in January 2025 Acquisition of LTEC Group (c. €19 million annual revenue) announced on April 16th, 2025: strengthening Building Technology & Automation offering in Poland Healthy pipeline of opportunities ahead
2025 outlook confirmed
- Strong total growth pushing revenue well above the €10 billion mark, driven by further organic growth and active bolt-on M&A Continued expansion of EBITA margin
Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO , commented:
“SPIE has made a solid start to 2025. Momentum was particularly strong in Germany and North-Western Europe, reflecting our leadership positions in buoyant energy markets, as well as positive trends across all divisions, while France demonstrated resilience in the current mixed economic environment, against a high comparison basis. Amid heightened geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, unabating high demand for energy transition-related services across Europe, together with our continued focus on selectivity and operational discipline, reinforce our confidence in achieving our full-year targets. In particular, our current margin trajectory is well-oriented, underpinned by sustained focus on operational excellence and pricing power. We are also progressing well on the M&A front, with all integration processes in plan, and a healthy pipeline of opportunities for this year.”
