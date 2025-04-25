MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

April 25, 2025

Signify reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.4 billion, operational profitability of 8.0% and a free cash flow of EUR 40 million

First quarter 2025 1



Signify's installed base of connected light points increased to 153 million in Q1 25

Signify is the only lighting company to feature on the 2025 Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, ranking 15th overall

Sales of EUR 1,448 million; nominal sales decline of -1.3% and CSG of -2.8%

Adj. EBITA margin of 8.0% (Q1 24: 8.3%)

Net income of EUR 67 million (Q1 24: EUR 44 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 40 million (Q1 24: EUR 80 million) Signify completed 2025 share repurchases to cover share-based remuneration; continues with the share repurchases for capital reduction



Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's first quarter 2025 results.

“Our performance in the first quarter landed in line with expectations, showing sequential improvements across most of our businesses, with a strong contribution from our connected offerings. The Consumer business grew in all regions, improving both top and bottom-line performance. The Professional business maintained a resilient profit margin as improvements in other markets compensated for continued headwinds in Europe. In China, we saw a faster-than-expected return to growth in both professional and consumer segments.

We are now focused on executing our plan to mitigate the short-term impact of tariffs in Q2, while implementing more structural measures to address the second half of the year. Based on our visibility of the market and the measures we are taking across the business, we confirm our guidance for the year.

Our connected and specialty lighting offerings now represent more than a third of our business. We are pleased to see these continue to perform and gain market share, despite the current market volatility. Our strategy to further strengthen these businesses will ensure we are well positioned to capture share as the market develops." said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify.

Brighter Lives, Better World 2025

The first quarter 2025 marked the start of Signify's fifth and the final year of its Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 sustainability program commitments that contribute to doubling its positive impact on the environment and society.

Double the pace of the Paris Agreement

Signify is tracking ahead of its 2025 target to reduce emissions across the entire value chain by 40% against the 2019 baseline - double the pace required to achieve the Paris Agreement's climate ambitions.

Double Circular revenues

Circular revenues increased to 36%, up 1% versus the previous quarter and surpassing the 2025 target of 32%. The main contribution was from serviceable luminaires in the professional business, with a strong performance from horticulture lighting.

Double Brighter lives revenues

Brighter lives revenues remained at 33%, ahead of the 2025 target of 32%. This includes a strong contribution from both consumer and professional products with EyeComfort that support health and well-being.

Double the percentage of women in leadership

The percentage of women in leadership positions decreased by 1% to 27%, which is not in line with our 2025 ambitions. Signify continues its actions to increase representation through focused hiring practices for diversity across all levels, and through retention and engagement actions to reduce attrition.

In the first quarter, Signify received several external recognitions for its leadership in Sustainability. Signify has been named in the Global 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knight and is recognized in the Clean200, a list of companies putting sustainable investments at the heart of their strategy.

Outlook

Signify is focused on executing its plan to mitigate the short-term impact of tariffs in Q2, while implementing structural measures to address the second half of the year. Based on the current visibility of the market and the measures being taken across the business, Signify confirms the guidance for the year.

Signify continues to expect sales momentum to build throughout the year, leading to low single digit comparable sales growth excluding Conventional. Signify also expects a stable Adjusted EBITA margin vs. 2024 with the Professional, Consumer and OEM combined compensating the drag of the Conventional business. Signify targets a free cash flow generation of 7-8% of sales.

Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Zeljko Kosanovic (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the first quarter 2025 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations Website

The analyst presentation is available via this link

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as comparable sales growth, EBITA, adjusted EBITA and free cash flow, and related ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see appendix A, Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures, of this press release

