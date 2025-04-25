LHV Group’S Terms For Own Shares Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group, based on the authorisation granted by the General Meeting of shareholders held on 26 March 2025 , approved the following terms for the acquisition of LHV Group's own shares:



The maximum volume of acquisition is up to 3.3 million shares within one year;

The acquisition price per share must not exceed: (i) the average market price over the last 30 trading days by more than 50%, and (ii) the closing price on the previous trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn;

The authorised agent for the transactions is AS LHV Pank, acting independently and on a market-based basis;

All transactions, including shareholder-initiated block trades, will be executed on the regulated market Nasdaq Tallinn;

The acquisition may commence on the date of this announcement; Summary data (daily volume and weighted average price) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction, and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on LHV Group's investor website.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,160 people. As at the end of March, LHV's banking services are being used by 465,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 113,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 174,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





