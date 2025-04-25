Township Of Swatara Balances The Books & The Future With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with the monumental task of managing three separate AccuFund logins and relying on a single staff member to oversee finance and planning across multiple divisions, Swatara Township in Dauphin County, PA, began the search for a more simplified budgeting solution. The Township found the dependable, long-term partner it needed in OpenGov, the leader in AI-enabled cloud software built specifically for local government.Located just outside of Harrisburg, Swatara Township oversees critical services, including sewer and stormwater functions, which were added to its responsibilities earlier this year, further straining an already lean administrative team. Officials prioritized a solution that would integrate directly with their existing systems, simplify departmental reporting, and offer robust customer support and training. OpenGov Budgeting & Performance stood out for its easy-to-use publishing tools, seamless integration with legacy platforms, and a strong track record of success with peer communities.With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Performance, staff are excited to bring greater transparency, collaboration, and efficiency to their budgeting workflows. The software is expected to drastically reduce manual work by consolidating workflows and making it easier to generate tailored financial reports across departments. Swatara Township is also counting on OpenGov's expert support and training to ensure the software delivers long-term value.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

