Mic Lowther Delivers Mystery, Adventure, And A High-Stakes Chase For Hidden Fortune In Seventeen Parcels

Seventeen Parcels by Mic Lowther

A Gripping Treasure Hunt Across America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Seventeen Parcels" takes readers on an exhilarating journey filled with intrigue, secrets, and an unconventional treasure hunt. Mic Lowther 's latest novel keeps readers guessing as three heirs embark on a cross-country quest to claim their inheritance-if it even exists.When billionaire Xander Moorhouse passes away, his three grown children-Caroline, David, and Juliana-discover that their vast inheritance is not simply handed to them. Instead, Moorhouse leaves behind instructions directing them to seventeen parcels hidden across the United States. The only way to unlock their potential fortune is to locate every parcel and open them in a specific sequence.What follows is a journey of discovery and suspense. With each new clue, the heirs must confront personal doubts, hidden family tensions, and unexpected twists. Readers will be drawn into the mystery, piecing together the puzzle alongside the characters while encountering obstacles, surprises, and revelations at every turn.An author and adventurer, Mic Lowther brings decades of experience to his storytelling. Having worked as a computer programmer and systems analyst across nine states, Lowther's writing reflects his deep appreciation for exploration and adventure. His past works include non-fiction and children's literature, with "Seventeen Parcels" marking his debut novel.Readers can join this compelling road trip mystery at the LA Times Festival of Books by visiting Olympus Story House Booth #182 (Gold Zone), South Trousdale."Seventeen Parcels" (The Moorhouse Trilogy Book 1) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

