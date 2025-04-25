Syria Welcomed Britain's Lifting Of Sanctions On 12 Entities

MENAFN - Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Apr 25 (NNN-SANA) – Syria, yesterday, welcomed Britain's decision to lift sanctions on 12 Syrian entities, operating in key sectors.

In a statement issued by Syria's foreign affairs authorities, the Syrian government described Britain's move as part of broader efforts, to amend its sanctions regime on Syria, and viewed it as a positive signal for Syria's reconstruction and recovery.

The British sanctions previously targeted major sectors, such as financial services, energy production, banking, and trade, as well as, key ministries related to defence and interior.

The statement emphasised that, easing these restrictions would directly contribute to improving living conditions for Syrians, assist in reviving vital sectors, including public services and security, and help attract much-needed investment, to rebuild critical infrastructure and boost the national economy.

Meanwhile, the statement reaffirmed Syria's willingness to work with all international partners, who are committed to the country's peace, stability, and reconstruction.

Earlier yesterday, Britain said, it would support efforts to rebuild Syria by removing some sanctions, to encourage investments in financial services, energy production, and other sectors. It also lifted asset freezes, on Syria's defence and interior authorities, and a range of intelligence agencies.– NNN-SANA