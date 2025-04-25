UN, World Must Publicly Condemn Such Terrorism, Targeting Of Civilians Unacceptable: Envoys, Leaders On Pahalgam Attack

India's Permanent Mission to the UN hosted a special event titled 'Empowering the Digital Citizen of the Future: Towards an Integrated Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)' on Thursday, where UN envoys and leaders began their remarks by unequivocally condemning the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

In the attack, 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The victims were mostly tourists from all across India.

President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang, before making his remarks at the event, said,“At the outset, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The targeting of civilians is unacceptable and cannot be justified under any circumstances, Yang said.

“Before we begin today, my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of the gruesome Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, India,” Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada said.

“Let us take a moment to remember the victims and unequivocally condemn this dastardly and unconscionable act of violence by terrorists who target innocent lives. As a nation, we are grieving this great loss. And I thank member states of the United Nations for expressing their solidarity with India in this hour of grief,” he said.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, opened his remarks by saying that India mourns the loss of lives in the brutal terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The UN and the world must publicly condemn such terrorism perpetrated against civilians and tourists for which there can be no justification,” Harish said.

He expressed gratitude to“India's friends and partners who expressed condolences, stood in solidarity with us at this difficult hour and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Under-Secretary-General and UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill began his remarks by offering his condolences to the Government of India and those who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Brazil's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Norberto Moretti, also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unacceptable terror attack.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Chief Digital Officer Robert Opp began his remarks by offering his condolences over the attack.“May I also extend our condolences to the victims of the recent attack,” he said.

New York University professor Arun Sundararajan said,“Let me begin by offering my condolences to the Government of India and to those who have suffered loss due to the recent unforgivable terrorist attacks.”

Following the terror attack, India highlighted“the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack” and announced a slew of measures, including putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in“abeyance with immediate effect” until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Integrated Check Post Attari has been closed with immediate effect, and the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared Persona Non Grata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers.“We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now