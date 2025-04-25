India Issues Notification On Holding Indus Water Treaty In Abeyance

The notification was served to Pakistan on Thursday, a day after New Delhi announced suspending the treaty as part of retaliatory measures against Islamabad over the brazen terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

The government issued an official notification on holding the Indus Water Treaty in“abeyance”, sources said.

India and Pakistan signed the Indus Water Treaty on September 19, 1960 after nine years of negotiations with the sole aim to manage issues relating to cross-border rivers.

On Wednesday, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

Pakistan on Thursday rejected India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact will be seen as an“act of war”.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now