North Kashmir: Gunfight Underway In Bandipora Woods

2025-04-25 12:08:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Kulnar Bazipora in North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the encounter began after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence about militant presence in the area.

As forces approached suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, triggering the exchange, he said, adding that the exchange of gunfire in going on.

