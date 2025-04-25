Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Fires Small Arms Along Loc, Indian Army Retaliates

2025-04-25 12:08:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said.

There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

The firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan,” said a source.

“The firing was effectively responded to,” it said.

Further details are being awaited.

