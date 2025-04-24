EC-Council Commits $100 Million To Drive The Future Of Cybersecurity Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The investment coupled with EC-Council's platform support, will boost the next generation of cybersecurity innovation which will redefine the cybersecurity paradigm worldwide. Strategic deployment of the investment will prioritize companies with high growth potential, and which demonstrate exceptional technical innovation, problem-solving capabilities, and tangible impact in strengthening Cybersecurity Defense.

Companies led by EC-Council certified cybersecurity professionals or those that employ EC-Council certified cybersecurity professionals in key technical and leadership roles will be given priority, aligning with EC-Council's commitment to expertise-driven cybersecurity innovation.

"Our industry stands at a pivotal moment, requiring visionary leadership to counteract an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape," said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. "This initiative is designed to provide not just financial backing but also mentorship, strategic guidance, and global exposure to help these companies create effective security solutions. As a globally trusted cybersecurity brand, we are investing in the future by equipping those who are committed to driving impactful change."

This initiative builds on EC-Council's two-decade legacy of shaping the global cybersecurity workforce through education, training, and innovation. Its industry-relevant programs; such as Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) , Certified Network Defender (CND) , Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) , and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) have become gold standards in the field. Supporting this commitment to continuous learning is EC-Council Learning , the World's Largest Online Cybersecurity Course Library, which offers professionals and institutions access to thousands of curated resources that evolve with the threat landscape.

Further product innovations include CEH powered with AI capabilities, CPENT AI an advanced offensive security program featuring real-time AI-driven test environments and The Hackerverse CTF, EC-Council's immersive cyber range platform that simulates real-world attack scenarios to prepare professionals for live threats.

The goal of EC-Council's $100 million investment is to ensure that companies in the cybersecurity space with strong technical capabilities and market potential can access capital and resources to accelerate their growth. Companies from any region are encouraged to apply, as EC-Council is committed to creating a global ecosystem of cybersecurity innovation.

With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, businesses, governments, and individuals face growing risks. EC-Council's investment initiative is designed to ensure the companies with best-in-class products, service offerings and capabilities have the resources and platform to reach the users and enterprises who could benefit the most from their solutions.

Bavisi further highlighted the importance of empowering emerging companies, stating: "Innovation is not limited to large global corporations or major tech hubs. With the power of today's technology, infrastructure and AI, some of the most disruptive cybersecurity solutions are emerging in recent times by highly specialized companies, with the potential to transform the sector and lead to new business models. Our goal is to ensure these companies have the support they need to thrive, regardless of their size or location."

For more information on how to apply, visit EC-Council's official website:



About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council's mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit:

SOURCE EC-Council