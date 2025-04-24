Emerging Cybersecurity Leaders: Faizan Akhtar And Syed Shahzaib Shah - Ethical Hackers From South Punjab And Balakot Making A Global Impact

Hack with purpose. Protect with passion.

Post this

Faizan Akhtar , a cybersecurity prodigy from Kot Chutta, Dera Ghazi Khan, is a well-respected member of the Synack Red Team . His in-depth research and ethical disclosures have been acknowledged by major tech firms such as Google, Apple, Intel , and Microsoft . Known for his precision in identifying zero-day vulnerabilities, Faizan continues to be featured in international cybersecurity publications, including Muck Rack.

"The future of cybersecurity lies in collaboration, and I'm proud to partner with Shahzaib to raise the bar for ethical hacking in South Asia." - Faizan Akhtar

Syed Shahzaib Shah , born in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a renowned cybersecurity expert, public speaker , and the Founder & CEO of SS Support Network . Shahzaib has assisted over 200 global organizations , including government bodies, to identify and patch mission-critical vulnerabilities. He has been featured on high-authority platforms such as Yahoo Finance, Cybersecurity Dive, AP News, and TechBullion , earning acclaim for his leadership in cybersecurity awareness, youth empowerment, and secure digital transformation.

" Cybersecurity is no longer just a tech issue-it's a trust issue. Our mission is to make the digital world safer for everyone, one vulnerability at a time. " - Syed Shahzaib Shah

Their joint venture represents a powerful alliance aimed at empowering future generations of ethical hackers in South Asia. Together, they are launching initiatives to train young professionals, conduct enterprise-grade security audits, and promote responsible disclosure practices. Their collaboration not only strengthens the cybersecurity ecosystem in Pakistan but also extends support to under-resourced regions across the globe.

"Cybersecurity is not just about fixing code-it's about building trust in the digital age," said Syed Shahzaib Shah . "Together with Faizan , we aim to transform how emerging economies approach digital security."

As Pakistan ramps up investment in cybersecurity education and innovation, professionals like Faizan Akhtar and Syed Shahzaib Shah are setting new standards for what's possible. Their journey from small towns to the world stage is not only inspirational-it's transformational.

About Faizan Akhtar

Faizan Akhtar is a distinguished ethical hacker from Kot Chutta, Dera Ghazi Khan in South Punjab, Pakistan. He is an active member of the Synack Red Team and has earned global recognition from tech giants like Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft for his critical vulnerability disclosures. Faizan's expertise lies in web security research and responsible bug bounty practices. His dedication to ethical hacking and securing digital infrastructures has made him one of Pakistan's most respected voices in cybersecurity.

About Syed Shahzaib Shah

Syed Shahzaib Shah is a globally acclaimed cybersecurity expert, ethical hacker, and the Founder & CEO of SS Support Network and SSS Networks. Born in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahzaib has helped over 200 international organizations, including government and private entities, fix high-severity security flaws. His work has been highlighted on platforms like Yahoo Finance, AP News, Cybersecurity Dive, and TechBullion. Shahzaib is also a passionate public speaker and cybersecurity advocate, focused on mentoring youth and advancing digital safety across South Asia.

SOURCE SSSn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED