Radically Customizable And Affordable, Beautifully Simplified: The Slate Truck Redefines Personalized Transportation

The Slate Truck is a beautifully simplified EV 2-seat pickup, produced in a single configuration from the factory. Approachable and timeless. Steel wheels outside. Crank windows and HVAC knobs inside. Large Frunk along with a spacious cargo area with 1400-lb. payload.

Unlimited personalization, powered by DIY . Slate vehicles are about accessible personalization. Select from over 100 accessories, available individually or bundled, to make a Blank Slate yours – at time of purchase or as your needs change over time.

The truck can be anything – even an SUV . The flat-pack accessory SUV Kit turns the truck into a 5-seat SUV, with a roll cage, airbags, rear seat. Do it yourself or have it done for you.

Designed to be wrapped. By you or a pro . Three levels of vehicle wrapping make personalization far more affordable. Wrap, unwrap, rewrap for different, inventive looks.

Bring your own tech . Rather than learn a new interface, use the one you love. Slate introduces the universal phone mount and USB power. Add a dedicated tablet if you want to.

An EV for everyone . 52.7-kWh battery pack, 150 kW, rear-wheel drive, range target of 150 miles.* An accessory 84.3-kWh pack has a target of 240 miles.* Using the NACS port, charge overnight for your commute on a household outlet, or fast-charge to 80% at 120-kW in under 30 minutes.

Top occupant safety . Designed to achieve the highest safety ratings. Active Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, and up to 8 airbags.

Transparent pricing . Expected price of under $20,000 after federal incentives, making it among the most affordable new vehicles.*

Made in America . Slate will manufacture the truck at a reindustrialized factory in the U.S., alongside a Customer Experience Center.

Direct-to-consumer sales and a nationwide service network . Order your truck online, take delivery near your home, and find service locations in your neighborhood.

Refundable vehicle reservations open now at $50 . Visit slate to secure yours.

*Slate Truck is currently in preproduction; vehicle specifications and pricing are subject to change. Projected range estimates are based upon an approximation of the EPA test cycle and are not official EPA estimated range values. Review IRS website to determine eligibility for potential incentives. Target pricing excludes taxes and fees.

ABOUT SLATE AUTO

Slate is a new American company established in 2022 focused on delivering radically affordable, personalizable and reliable electric vehicles. Slate is an innovative truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2-seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV. Slate was founded on a disruptive business model of simplifying the manufacturing process and reindustrializing America.

SOURCE Slate Auto

