Embraer Seeks Suppliers In Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A delegation from Embraer was in Morocco this week looking for product and service supplier partners for its aircraft. The Brazilian plane maker said this Thursday (24) that its trip to the North African country stemmed from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Moroccan government to explore potential joint projects.

An Embraer press release said the company has identified“significant opportunities for entrepreneurial and industrial collaboration” in commercial aviation, defense, and urban air mobility, and that Morocco's aerospace industry has demonstrated“strong” capabilities in sectors such as aerostructures, machining, and work on metal sheets and composites employed in the making of aircraft parts such as the fuselage.

The plane maker said the cooperation may also extend to training, maintenance, repair, and overhaul, and technology research, and that it has selected Morocco as its preferred regional partner to build a supply chain program.“We believe there are opportunities to bring mutual benefits in the short and long term, fostering innovation and economic growth in both countries,” said Embraer's global procurement and supply chain procurement vice president Roberto Chaves.

