Amazon: ⬆️ Buy

– Amazon reversed from support zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 192.00

Amazon recently reversed up sharply from the powerful support zone between strong support level 167.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of 2024), lower weekly Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the uptrend from 2022.

The price is currently forming the second consecutive weekly Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

Given the clear weekly uptrend and the oversold weekly Stochastic, Amazon can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 192.00.