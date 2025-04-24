Portraits, Places, And Poignancy: Paul G. Oxborough's New Works Now On View

MENAFN - USA Art News) Trained at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and the esteemed Atelier Lesueur, and celebrated for his bravura brushwork and luminous portrayals exhibited in institutions like the Smithsonian and the British and Scottish National Portrait Galleries, Paul G. Oxborough returns to New York City with a solo exhibition, Paul G. Oxborough: New Works. Opening May 1 at Cavalier Galleries , the exhibition will feature over 30 breathtaking new paintings that span intimate vignettes to grand-scale scenes inspired by his global travels, each brimming with warmth, light, and humanity.

In this latest body of work, Oxborough takes us on a journey through some of the world's most iconic locations -Venice, London, Tokyo, Havana, New York, and Minneapolis. The collection brings a dazzling mix of intimate and grand-scale scenes, all suffused with his signature ability to capture the warmth and energy of the places and people around him .

Whether you recognize the iconic King Cole Bar mural at the St. Regis or the unmistakable red jackets of the bartenders at Bemelmans, Oxborough's brushstrokes bring these legendary locations to life in a way you've never seen before. His masterful technique brings intimacy and humanity to the unsung workers who bring these spaces to life-bartenders, concierge staff, servers-painting them not just as background figures, but as essential characters in the unfolding narrative of celebration and connection.

This exhibition isn't just about what's on the canvas-it's an invitation to experience the world through Oxborough's eyes. His work reveals hidden beauty in the ordinary and with each brushstroke, transforms fleeting moments into evocative, cinematic scenes filled with emotion and energy.