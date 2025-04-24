Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary Landau met with Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar today and discussed ways to improve the strong U.S.-Hungary relationship. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister had a warm meeting and spent considerable time exploring opportunities to strengthen business opportunities in energy security. They also jointly expressed hope that the shared political understanding between the United States and Hungary would lead into new economic cooperation that would benefit both countries.
