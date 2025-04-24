Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Announcing 2025 Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting Agreements


2025-04-24 09:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the“Bank”) announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting the agreements taken at the Bank's Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held today.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl .

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

