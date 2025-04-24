403
K4connect Launches K4TV, Wellness & Infotainment For Senior Living, Now With Bream
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Morrisville, NC – K4Connect, a leading technology company serving senior living communities, announced the official launch of K4TV; a hospitality-style, enterprise managed, infotainment platform designed to enhance resident engagement and ease the workload for staff. As part of its growing suite of personalized engagement options, K4TV now features a seamless integration with Bream, a fellow AgeTech CollaborativeTM partner offering expert-led wellness content for older adults.
“K4TV is the engagement experience the senior living industry has been asking for,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO of K4Connect.“Similar to hotel-style TV, it brings entertainment, information, announcements and on-demand content together on one platform, helping residents feel more connected while giving staff back valuable time through automation.”
K4TV provides a simplified, user-friendly interface tailored to senior living residents' interests and wellness goals. It transforms any TV into a dynamic engagement hub, with custom streaming services like Bream.
With the integration of Bream, communities can provide an extensive library of on-demand wellness content specifically designed for older adults, including expert-led courses in movement, mindfulness, nutrition, and creativity. Residents can enjoy more personalized choices while staff can offer scalable and meaningful programming without additional coordination.
“Partnering with K4Connect allows us to make wellness even more accessible for older adults,” said Ryan Reid, CEO of Bream.“Bream's content empowers residents to move, create, and relax on their own terms, while helping staff offer engaging, health-forward activities with ease.”
Together, K4TV & Bream Offer
Personalized Viewing Choices: Residents can choose from a wide range of wellness and entertainment content based on their individual preferences.
Infotainment Built For Senior Living: K4TV offers simplified navigation, large-text menus, community-specific content, plus quick-launch links to popular streaming options.
Wellness On-Demand: With Bream as an integration partner, residents can enjoy engaging, expert-led wellness classes whenever they choose.
Preventing Staff Burnout: Automated delivery of content, live or on-demand, reduces time spent on logistics and programming.
Whether viewed individually or as part of a group activity in common areas, K4TV helps communities turn every screen into a gateway to connection, enrichment, and health. Communities must subscribe to Bream programming here which can then be viewed on the K4Community Plus App, K4TV, or via Digital Signage.
About K4Connect
K4Connect is a mission-driven, AgeTech company that builds solutions to serve and empower older adults and the staff who support them. Its flagship platform, FusionOS, unifies community systems, devices, and services, enabling smarter operations, better care, and more connected living. K4Connect serves leading senior living operators across the country. Learn more at
About Bream
Bream is a wellness platform designed specifically for older adults, delivering expert-led courses in movement, mindfulness, nutrition, and creativity. Bream's accessible programming supports physical and mental health, inspires joy, and helps staff deliver enriching experiences without extra coordination. Explore more at .
