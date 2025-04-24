Upstream M&A Sails To $17 Billion In 1Q25

But OPEC and tariff storm kick up rough seas for deals,

activity expected to sink

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing its summary of 1Q2025 upstream M&A activity and outlook for the rest of the year. The M&A summary follows Enverus' release of Investor Analytics , a new cutting-edge solution designed to offer investors a comprehensive view of key market dynamics.

Upstream M&A opened 2025 with $17 billion in deal value, the second-best start to a year since 2018. However, activity was disproportionately driven by one company, Diamondback Energy. Buyers were already feeling the pressure of limited acquisition opportunities and high asking prices for undeveloped drilling inventory.

"Upstream deal markets are heading into the most challenging conditions we have seen since the first half of 2020. High asset prices and limited opportunities are colliding with weakening crude," said Andrew Dittmar, principal analyst at EIR. "Potential sellers are acutely aware of the scarcity of high-quality shale inventory, creating a reluctance to unload their assets at a discount. Buyers on the other hand were already stretched by M&A valuations and can't afford to continue to pay recent prices now that oil prices are lower."

Prior to OPEC and tariffs creating waves in oil markets, pricing for quality shale inventory was a perpetually rising tide. Diamondback set a record in the Permian Basin with its acquisition of Double Eagle IV. The private equity sponsored E&P was able to garner such a large premium for its land because high consolidation over the last few years has left few attractive private companies for the public E&Ps to target.

A potential bright spot for M&A is natural gas with significant interest in adding assets with access to Gulf Coast markets from multiple buyer groups, including international buyers and private capital. While near-term gas prices are also being challenged in the broad market selloff, future prices still look strong with a secular shift in demand from liquified natural gas export facilities and secondary demand from datacenters

Using Enverus newest AI tool, Investor Analytics , to summarize comments about M&A markets from management teams in recent earnings calls reveals companies were already concerned about the asking prices for deals and available opportunities.

"Volatility and lower prices make deals tough right now but will create opportunities for nimble buyers with a longer-term outlook," said Dittmar.

View Enverus' Top 5 deals and full announcement including extended commentary

About Enverus Intelligence Research

Enverus Intelligence ® | Research, Inc. (EIR) is a subsidiary of Enverus that publishes energy-sector research focused on the oil, natural gas, power and renewable industries. EIR publishes reports including asset and company valuations, resource assessments, technical evaluations and macro-economic forecasts; and helps make intelligent connections for energy industry participants, service companies and capital providers worldwide. EIR is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a foreign investment adviser. Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to create value from generative AI, offering real-time access to analytics, insights and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 95% of U.S. energy producers, and more than 40,000 suppliers. Learn more at Enverus .

SOURCE Enverus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED