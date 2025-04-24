Yutong Bus Announces Major Milestone For Net Zero Forest Initiative On Earth Day 2025: One Tree Planted Per Bus In Operation
"Sustainability is not just a goal for Yutong. It's embedded in our DNA through our corporate commitment to Think Eco, Move Green," said Jason Huang, Global Brand Director of Yutong Bus. "Linking every bus on the road to measurable ecological impact allows us to visualize the journey from vehicle production to carbon reduction."
The 2025 campaign will focus on regions facing urgent ecological challenges with tailored solutions to address local needs. Each project is supported by Yutong's TEAM ZERO Alliance, a coalition of over 40 global new energy bus operators committed to advancing carbon neutrality. Key innovations underpin the program's success:
-
"Double Carbon" Model: Combining clean transportation with afforestation to reduce fossil fuel reliance and enhance natural carbon sinks.
Long-Term Commitment: A 10-year roadmap to plant millions of trees across the globe, ensuring lasting environmental and social impact.
Tech-Driven Accountability: Digital tools like carbon footprint tracking quantify emission reductions, ensuring data-driven optimization.
Yutong's unwavering commitment to green leadership fuels its mission to reshape global public transportation through decarbonization and enduring sustainability. Since 2021, Yutong has championed global climate action. At COP26, it showcased zero-emission public transport solutions for the UK. In 2023, its E12 electric bus earned dual certifications from the UK's Zemo Partnership and UTAC, validating compliance with European standards for energy efficiency and carbon emissions. The 2024 Green Mobility Week in Australia further galvanized public engagement in low-carbon commuting.
The Net Zero Forest initiative builds on this legacy. Since its 2024 pilot, the program delivered localized benefits by halting desertification in Gansu, revitalizing urban ecosystems in the UK, and rehabilitating climate-affected forests in Chile. Beyond ecological gains, the initiative spurs green job creation, advocates for electrified public transit policies, and cements Yutong's reputation as a sustainability trailblazer.
Explore "Net Zero Forest"green mobility solutions at .
Photo -
Photo -
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment