DXRACER Partners With CS2 MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025 To Elevate Esports Comfort And Performance

DXRACER will also offer an exclusive Giveaway of Champion Signature Chair ! Stay tuned about giveaway rules on instagram . Win big with DXRACER!

About the DXRACER MESA Nomadic Masters Gaming Chair

As the official gaming chair partner, DXRACER proudly equips competitors with the revolutionary Martian Series – engineered to give players the ultimate comfort in high-stakes Counter-Strike 2 battles, featured with:



Magnetic Memory Foam Head Pillow

Electric Adjustable Backrest

Smart Airbag Lumbar Support 4D Armrests with Top Replacement

Looking ahead, the upcoming Martian Pro represents the next evolution in competitive seating, introducing even more innovative features like:



Seat Ventilation System

Seat Heating System Multi-Functional Back Massage



"Our partnership with MESA goes beyond sponsorship," explains the DXRACER Spokesperson. "It's about working directly with players to create tools that genuinely enhance their competitive experience."

About MESA Nomadic Masters Spring 2025

MESA Nomadic Masters, currently the largest tier-2 Valve Ranked event, is returning for its third edition. Expanding from a sub-regional tournament to a cross-regional event spanning the EU-Asia region, it will take place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from April 30 to May 4.This year's edition will gather 8 top-tier teams from emerging regions, competing for a $250,000 prize pool . The participating teams include: TYLOO, HEROIC, BIG, B8, SAW, The Huns Esports , Chinggis Warriors, JiJieHao.

About DXRACER

Since revolutionizing gaming seating with the Formula Series in 2006 , DXRACER has been the trusted choice of professionals worldwide. The brand's legacy includes partnerships with marquee events like:



League of Legends World Championship

VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT)

League of Legends Pro League (LPL),

League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC), Evolution Championship Series (EVO).



Headquartered in Michigan, USA, DXRACER now operates in 50+ countries with a social media reach of millions . Its chairs are engineered to empower gamers-whether at home or on the global stage.

