Cordis Announces Positive Results From Two Major Studies Demonstrating Durable Efficacy Of SELUTION SLRTM Drug-Eluting Balloon In Complex Peripheral Artery Disease Patients

The SELUTION SFA Japan trial, a prospective, single-arm trial conducted at 13 sites across Japan, evaluated the performance of SELUTION SLRTM DEB in 134 complex patients. At 3 years, SELUTION SLRTM DEB demonstrated primary patency of 81.5% and freedom from Clinically Driven Target Lesion Revascularization (CD-TLR) of 93.8%. These results demonstrate that SELUTION SLRTM DEB is the only drug-eluting technology with core-lab adjudicated 3-year patency over 80%.

"SELUTION SLRTM DEB represents the next evolution in Leave-Nothing-Behind treatment strategies. These 3-year outcomes demonstrate unprecedented durability in complex patients with primary patency greater than 80%. In contrast, paclitaxel drug-coated balloon studies have shown significant loss of patency in the same time period," said Dr. Iida, MD, of the Cardiovascular Division at Osaka Police Hospital, Japan and Study Principal Investigator.

12-Month Outcomes – The SUCCESS PTA Study: Real-World Results in a PAD Population

The SUCCESS PTA Study is a prospective, observational global registry evaluating SELUTION SLRTM DEB in 723 patients across 27 sites in Europe, Asia, and South America. The study population reflects real-world practice, with 74.2% of patients presenting with claudication and 25.8% with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). The primary endpoint-freedom from CD-TLR at 12 months-was consistently high: 91.1% in the overall population, 91.3% in claudicants, and 90.3% in CLTI patients. Clinical improvements were seen across the patient cohorts with 88.1% of patients improving by at least one Rutherford category.

"Leveraging SELUTION SLRTM DEB with its unique sirolimus MicroReservoir technology delivers unequivocal clinical benefits in complex patient cohorts," said Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, Chief of Interventional Angiology at Klinikum Hochsauerland, Germany, CMO and Director of Vascular Center Clinic, Germany, and Study Principal Investigator. "These real-world results demonstrate consistent safety and effectiveness in both claudicant and CLTI patients."

Drug Elution, Done Better – Sustained Sirolimus Release Improves Outcomes

"At Cordis, our focus is always on advancing therapies that offer meaningful, lasting impact for patients-and these results do exactly that," said Dr. George Adams, Chief Medical Officer at Cordis. "The SELUTION SLRTM studies showcase drug elution, done better – sustained sirolimus delivery results in unmatched and durable efficacy, uncompromised safety and consistent robust real-world data across diverse PAD populations. This is the kind of innovation that truly elevates patient care."

