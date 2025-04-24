Ero Copper Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
| Number of Common Shares Voted
| Percentage of Votes Cast
|Director Nominee
|For
|Withheld
|For
|Withheld
|David Strang
|74,403,908
|1,323,320
|98.25%
|1.75%
|Makko DeFilippo
|75,019,071
|708,157
|99.06%
|0.94%
|Jill Angevine
|74,107,333
|1,619,895
|97.86%
|2.14%
|Lyle Braaten
|73,343,218
|2,384,010
|96.85%
|3.15%
|Steven Busby
|72,987,840
|2,739,388
|96.38%
|3.62%
|Dr. Sally Eyre
|74,138,186
|1,589,042
|97.90%
|2.10%
|Robert Getz
|73,295,009
|2,432,219
|96.79%
|3.21%
|Chantal Gosselin
|74,213,975
|1,513,253
|98.00%
|2.00%
|Faheem Tejani
|74,237,166
|1,490,062
|98.03%
|1.97%
|John Wright
|74,238,750
|1,488,478
|98.03%
|1.97%
APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR
Shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor with 99.71% of votes cast in favour.
ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory“say on pay” resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular with 98.19% of votes cast in favour.
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper is a high-margin, high-growth copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations, which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, and the Tucumã Operation, an open pit copper mine located in Pará State, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. In July 2024, the Company signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals for a 60% interest in the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. For more information on the earn-in agreement, please see the Company's press releases dated October 30, 2023 and July 22, 2024. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations, Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, can be found on the Company's website (), on SEDAR+ () and on EDGAR (). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ERO”.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Courtney Lynn, Executive Vice President, External Affairs and Strategy
(604) 335-7504
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment